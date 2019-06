Alma Lois Derr, 96, Maitland, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Maryville.

Services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, June 14 at the Maitland Christian Church. Burial will follow at Maitland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tri-County Nutrition Site, Maitland.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.