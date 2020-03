Lois Carr, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Mrs. Carr’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be at 6 pm, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.