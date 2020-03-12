Lois Pauline Carr, 81, Maryville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Parkdale Manor.

She was born April 24, 1938, in Maryville, to Paul and Odessa Franks Mildward. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, both of Maryville.

Mrs. Carr’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, March 19 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

