The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be hosting Big Lake Crossover: Crayfish Crawl at 6 pm, Thursday, July 7.

This event is free and open to the public, which will be at the Big Lake State Park’s Scout Island.

Jr. Naturalists will learn to do the Crawfish Crawl at the lake by taking a closer look at crustaceans as they ‘Claw’ their way into Big Lake fun.