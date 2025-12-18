The Seth Ray David VFW Post 442, Maryville, announced the finalists in the 2025 Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. Jeremy Cobb, VFW representative; Kody Gockel, third place; Vilhelmina Chloupek, second place; Brielle Budden, first place; and Aaron Brown, VFW representative, were at the presentation.

The essay’s theme is “How are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?” The three students are from St. Gregory. Brielle, a sixth grader, received $100. Her essay was sent to the district to compete for advancement to state. Vilhelmina, an eighth grader, received $50. Kody, also an eighth grader, received $25.