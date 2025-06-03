The 2025 All-Star Classic Basketball games will start at 6 pm, Saturday, June 7 at Penney High School, Hamilton, sponsored by Missouri Lions District 26-M4.

“We are extremely grateful for the coaches and schools that nominated these outstanding players for this year’s all-star basketball games,” said Lion James Pedersen, District 26 -M4 All-Star Basketball committee chair. “Each year, our district strives to provide the best classic possible for these deserving high school senior players.”

District 26-M4 has 22 counties throughout Northwest Missouri with over 80 high schools. Over 60 players were nominated. Tyler Pedersen, Platte Valley, will coach one of the boys teams.

The following are high school seniors from Nodaway County who were drafted and signed a contract to play in the games.

Boys: Tucker Klamm and Justin Miller, Platte Valley; and Jake Redden, Northeast Nodaway.

Girls: Baylie Busby, Northeast Nodaway; Paidyn Linville and Savanna Marriott, Nodaway Valley; and Jalea Price, Maryville.

A banquet will be held Friday night for the players, their parents and coaches at the Hamilton Methodist Church’s Family Life Center. The guest speaker is Will Edwards, Savannah High School assistant varsity and head freshman boys basketball coach. Edwards was a student assistant basketball coach for the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, men’s team. He received the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Curtis Kerr Memorial Student Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2019.

“Our Lions motto is ‘We Serve’ and our committee works hard to serve these young men and women in accordance with Lions International’s youth global cause,” Pedersen said. “We support young people so they can make positive choices, lead healthy and productive lives and become the next general of service leaders. We hope this event will be a memorable experience for these players as they continue to grow as an adult and an athlete.”

Proceeds from the All-Star Basketball Classic are redistributed back into the Lions District 26-M4 in the form of continuing education scholarships for recently graduated seniors.