TA Lass 36 won grand champion phenotype and genotype female at the 2025 Missouri Angus Preview Show, June 15 in Sedalia. Kipton Thummel, Ravenwood, owns the September 2023 daughter of Linz Exemplify 71124. Thummel also won reserve grand champion phenotype and genotype female with WB Adelaide 437. He owns the October 2024 daughter of E&B Plus One. She also won reserve champion jackpot. Shane Werk, Manhattan, KS, judged the phenotype and genotype females and jackpot heifers and steers. A total of 124 entries were shown.