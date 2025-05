A beginner-friendly free Livestock Showing Clinic will be offered from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, May 17 at the Nodaway County Community Building, 25669 Hawk Rd, Maryville.

The event, sponsored by the Nodaway County Livestock Committee, is recommended for 4-H and FFA families for ages five and up. Lunch will be provided.

For more information call Jackie Baker, 816.536.0067, Allison Blackford, 660.254.5025 or Pat Swinford, 660.254.8050.