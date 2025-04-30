This year, The Pub and Black Pony Brewing Company, both Maryville bars, are teaming up to present a high-energy lineup of rock tributes, food trucks, street dances and unforgettable nights of live music in downtown Maryville.

Kicking off this spring and stretching through summer, the series will turn Fourth Street between Main and Buchanan into an outdoor concert destination. These shows aim to bring the community together while creating a vibrant downtown atmosphere that’s perfect for locals and visitors alike.

“We wanted to do something big that would bring people together and give them a reason to be downtown,” stated Doug Meyer, owner of The Pub and one of the driving forces behind the series, “These shows are going to be a blast—great music, great vibes, and something for everyone.”

2025 Concert Series: Next Up

• Thrill in the Ville Motorcycle Rally – from 3 to 7 pm Saturday, May 3. A street rally full of chrome and community, followed by live music from 22nd to Nowhere at 8 pm.

• Rock the Ville – 7 pm, Saturday, June 28. Enjoy a summer street dance, food vendors, and powerful performances by Cry Tough, a tribute to Poison, and Shoot to Thrill, a tribute to AC/DC.

• Kiss the Ville – 7 pm, Saturday, August 23. Close out the season with Almost Kiss, one of the top KISS tribute bands in the country.

“These concerts are about creating unforgettable experiences downtown and celebrating what makes Maryville such a great place to live and visit,” said DeAnn Davison, tourism director for the City of Maryville. “We’re thrilled to see local businesses leading the charge to bring music, community, and energy to the streets.”

For more information on locations, ticket prices, and more, follow The Pub, Black Pony Brewing Co., and Visit Maryville on social media.