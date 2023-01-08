North Nodaway Middle and High School has a new Leo Club. The induction ceremony was performed December 19 at the Pickering Community Building. The new Leos are, front: Leo Sponsor Lion Bethney Pederson, Neveah Smith, Wyatt Emery, Nevaeh Rowland, Secretary Lily Blane, President Morgan Pope; back: Ty Moyer, Matthew Sturgis, Sam Morrow, Mya Hansen, Treasurer Kila Miller and Vice President Daryn Berg. Behind them is Lions 26-M4 District Governor Harold Spire who conducted the installation. Not pictured are Haile Young and Sarah Wray.