The Pickering Lions Club will present the 84th Annual Pickering Horse Show, Thursday, September 16, Friday, September 17 and Saturday, September 18 at the horse show grounds in Pickering.

Each paid admission will receive a ticket for the chance to win $150 each evening. Thursday and Friday’s admissions are $6 each; Saturday’s admission is $3; children six and under are free.

Tickets will be on sale to win 1/2 of a butchered, wrapped and frozen hog. The winners will be drawn Saturday night.

Thursday’s events start at 6:30 pm and will feature the K Bar J Big Creek Stageline. Rides will be available. Music will be provided by the Northwest Opry.

Friday’s events will begin at 6 pm with the Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie’s Medicine and Magic Show. Following will be the draft horse pull.

Saturday morning starts with the poker run registration at 9:30 am and start at 10:30 am. It is open to anyone who wants “to ride a horse, drive a horse, walk or run the course. The payback is 50 percent with $500 added money with five places payback. Cost is $20, with extra hands costing $20. Proceeds will go toward scholarships.

At 4 pm, the horse show classes begin. Entry fees are $5 per class and $10 for the jackpot classes. Entries close two classes ahead. The

classes are:

Stick Horse race, ages five and under, free; trail class, 17 and under; trail class, 18 and over; *Jackpot Down and Back, open; Down and back, eight and under; down and back, ages nine to 13; down and back, ages 14 to 17; down and back, 18 and over; flag race, 18 and over; flag race, ages 14 to 17; flag race, ages nine to 13; flag race, eight and under; *Jackpot Barrel Race, open; barrel race, eight and under; barrel race, ages nine to 13; barrel race, ages 14 to 17; barrel race, 18 and over; team of two barrel race.

Queen Contest for ages nine to 18, candidates must compete in trail class and barrel race.

*Jackpot pole bending, open; pole bending, 18 and over; pole bending, ages 14 to 17; pole bending, ages nine to 13; pole bending, eight and under; team of two pole bending; * Jackpot keyhole race, open; keyhole race, eight and under; keyhole race, age nine to 13; keyhole race, ages 14 to 17; keyhole race, 18 and over.

The show will be held rain or shine as scheduled. Masks and six-foot social distancing is recommended at this event.

For additional information, call Bob Whipple at 660.927.3478, Lester Roush, Jr. at 660.927.3417, Gary Vogel at 660.927.3728, or Charles Smith at 660.927.3620.