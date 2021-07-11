Readers can still sign up for Summer Reading Program and be eligible to attend the end-of-summer reading program party scheduled in time slots from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, July 31 in the basement at the Maryville Public Library.

Parents can call the library at 660.582.5281 to register for the party and choose their time slot.

“We hope kids will come to the party on the last day of the Summer Reading Program to play games, get all logging caught up, pick up prizes and vouchers, enjoy refreshments, and complete the final, optional survey,” said Elizabeth Argo, Maryville Public Library youth services coordinator.

At the party, participants can play family games like giant Jenga, corn hole, ring toss and Nerf targets. Prizes and vouchers for those who reached their goal will be available at the party for pick-up.

Children going into grades one through six, who took the beginning Summer Reading Program survey can also take the final survey and pick up their choice of a food coupon for treats at local restaurants.

July still has several activities planned including weekly infant and toddler story time and preschool story time.

The preschool story time is also offering an evening event at 5:30 pm, Thursday, July 15. Pre-K through fourth-graders are invited to enjoy Lego Club at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, July 20 and youth in fourth through eighth grade can attend build and learn which features early coding, robotics and circuitry along with building using different materials.