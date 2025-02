The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, has the following events. At 6 pm, Thursday, February 13 is Film Club for grades one to eight, registration is required. Storytime is at 9:45 am, Friday, February 14 is for children from birth through age five. The Children’s Business Fair plans are due Saturday, February 16. For more information and to register for programs, call 660.582.5281.