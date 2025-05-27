The Maryville Public Library’s May adult program will be a Book Tasting beginning at 6 pm, Wednesday, May 28 in the library basement. Participants will “taste” a selection of books from a variety of genres. After a few minutes of sampling, readers will move to the next book.

At the end of the evening, participants with an active library card will be able to check out a book.

Registration is required. Adults can register for free at the library front desk or call 660.582.5281. There are 30 spots available and refreshments will be provided. The program is intended for adults.