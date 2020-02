The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Adult Computer Assistance, by appointment, 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, February 4 and Thursday, February 6.

• Morning Toddler Storytime, 9:45 am, Thursday, February 6.

• Children’s Business Fair business plans are due Saturday, February 8.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.