The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Tech Demo Day, including Ozobots, Osmo Coding game and Swift on iPad stations, 2 to 4 pm, Monday, July 15.

• Story Hour for ages two to eight, 9:45 am, Tuesday, July 16.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, July 18. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.