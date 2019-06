The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Signup is underway for all-ages summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories.” It runs through Wednesday, July 31.

• Story Hour for ages two to eight, 9:45 am, Tuesday, July 2.

• Library will be closed, Thursday, July 4 for Independence Day.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.