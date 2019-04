The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, May 2. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Infant and Toddler Storytime, “I Hear the Train Comin’,” 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.