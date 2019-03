The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold Book Nibblers from 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, March 28. Nibblers is for infants to age three and must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

In addition, gently used books are also being accepted through the month of March for the April used book sale.

To register or for more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.