The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Preschool Story Time, “That’s What Friends are for,” 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, March 19.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, March 21. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Lego Club, 6 pm, Thursday, March 21. For students in grades kindergarten to six, advance registration is requested.

To register or for more information on these events, call the library at 660.582.5281.