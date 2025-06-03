Maryville Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program returns Monday, June 2 with the 2025 theme: “Adventure Begins at Your Library.”

This free program is open to all ages and encourages reading and engagement throughout the summer, with chances to earn prizes and attend special events through Thursday, July 31.

Participants can sign up starting Saturday, May 31 and begin logging their reading Sunday, June 1. Readers may register in one of three ways: in person at Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street; online at maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo. us; or by scanning the QR code for their age group: grades one through sixth, grades seven through 12; adults or 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten. A current Maryville Public Library card is required to participate.

For students entering grades one through 12 in the fall are encouraged to read 20 minutes per day and track their progress using a log sheet available at the library. Readers earn a prize for every 10 days of reading for up to five prizes. Prizes must be claimed by Friday, August 15. Prizes are generously sponsored by the Maryville Pride Lions, with additional donations from Sonic, Northwest Missouri State University, and Hangar 1.

For the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten group which are Nodaway County children birth to kindergarten entry, they will track how many books are read between June 1 and July 31. Special summer-only prizes will be awarded for reading 25 and 50 books. Log books will be available at the front desk beginning June 1.

Adult cardholders, including parents, can earn a prize entry for every book read, plus a guaranteed prize for completing four books or reading to a child for 20 minutes a day for over 20 days. Registration opens June 1 at the library desk.

Several options are available for people needing a library card:

Full access cards provide access to borrowing all physical items in the library’s collection and all ebooks and electronic resources paid for by the property tax payers within the Maryville Public Library taxing district which is the Maryville city limits. Cards are issued freely to households living or owning property within the City of Maryville property taxing district. To apply, please bring a photo ID and two pieces of mail or other paperwork lease, checkbook, etc. that show your current address, or a property tax receipt from the most recent tax year showing your household has paid property tax to the Maryville Public Library. A Borrower’s Agreement/Application must fill one out at the circulation desk.

For those living outside the taxing district: Full-access adult cards are $80 annually and limited-use cards are $25 for five-books borrowing. There are free limited-use cards for food-stamp-eligible residents, funded by the Friends of the Library.

For details, call 660.582.5281 or email youthcoordinator@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org.