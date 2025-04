The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main, will host a craft supply swap from 11 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 12 in the library basement.

Storytime for birth to age five and their caregivers starts 9:45 am, Tuesday, April 15.

Lego® Club for ages prekindergarten through sixth grade starts 5:30 pm, Tuesday, April 15. Registration is required at 660.582.5281.