One of today’s most popular television characters will come to life from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, March 1 during “Bluey’s Imagination Station” at the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville.

Bluey will be available to take pictures with guests. Other attractions for the literacy night for children ages birth through five and their families are free pizza donated by Maryville’s Pizza Hut, activity stations, stories, door prizes, songs and a gently used book exchange.

The book exchange is a fun, but optional part of the event. For those who would like to participate, they can bring a book from home and exchange it for a new read.

“It’s a great way for kids to trade in books they have outgrown or no longer read and add a new book to their home collection,” said Elizabeth Argo, youth services coordinator at the library.

Parents will be able to register for their choice of prize baskets after completing the passport for Bluey’s Imagination Station. The passports are complete when families have found and participated in the various activities throughout the library.

Several area educators and volunteers have partnered for the event including Maryville Head Start, Maryville Parents as Teachers, Nodaway-Holt Parents As Teachers, the Leet Center Infant/Toddler Daycare, the Leet Center Preschool, St. Gregory Preschool and Sigma Society. The Maryville Public Library is hosting the event as a reminder of the importance of early literacy development, even before formal learning begins.

There will be no morning storytime session on Tuesday, March 1. There is no charge for the event and a library card is not required to attend. Older siblings are welcome. Registration is appreciated, but not required. Please call 660.582.5281 to register and help the library to have adequate supplies available for the evening.