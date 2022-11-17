The Maryville Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program graduated 11 children as the largest class to date.

The early literacy program was launched in January 2018 and is designed to give babies and toddlers the best start possible on lifelong reading and learning skills. This year graduates are: Henry Dimmitt, son of Travis and Elizabeth Dimmitt; Koa Chesnut and Kai Chesnut, sons of Frankie and Brylie Chesnut; Rose Wehmeyer, daughter of Gretchen Wehmeyer and Nathaniel Wehmeyer; Evelyn Hulsey, daughter of Jacob and Anna Hulsey; Dayne Smyser, son of David and Amy Smyser; Keller McMahon, daughter of Nicole McGinness and Kevin McMahon; Evelyn Dropinski, daughter of Jim and Abby Dropinski; Aiden Wilson and Rowan Wilson, sons of Drew and Ashtyn Wilson; and Zane White, son of Nicholas and Patricia White.

Youth Coordinator Elizabeth Argo said, the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is an easy-to-follow program designed to help parents and children get in the habit of reading on a regular basis. Reading to babies and toddlers builds critical language and social-emotional skills and reinforces the bond between parents and children.

The program is adapted from a national program based on research that one of the most reliable predictors of school success is being read to during early childhood. Parents can sign up for the program by stopping by the front desk at the library.

For more information, contact Argo at 660.582.5281 or email youthcoordinator@ maryvillepubliclibrary.org.