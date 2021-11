The Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust, US Bank, NA, Trustee provided funds to purchase a portable storage container to hold packaging materials. Desiree Bever and Nell Ditamore accepted the check.

The Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust, US Bank, NA, Trustee provided funds to replace the Lettuce Dream’s cooling pads in the wet wall which were deteriorating. Wet walls are vital to production in the summer months because they can reduce the temperature by 10-15 degrees