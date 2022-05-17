By Jacki Wood

Their mission statement may have changed over the years, but the fundamental values of Lettuce Dream, a non-profit focused on growing opportunities for people with disabilities, have remained the same.

“All people should be included, valued and provided with opportunities to do something that is meaningful to them,” Lettuce Dream Director Jennie Moore said.

It’s a common misconception that people with disabilities work for an extended period of time to learn new skills at Lettuce Dream, Moore said, but that’s not the case anymore. She said employment services are customized to reflect the job seeker’s goals.

“Everyone’s career journey looks different,” Moore said, who has been director since June 2021 and previously served as board secretary since its inception in 2013. “It might take someone three weeks to find a job and the next person might take six months. What’s most important is that it is a good fit for everyone.”

Then vs Now

THEN: Moore said the greenhouse was previously used to create a training program so people with disabilities could gain workplace skills and experience. They were called interns and would go through a set of modules based on their skill level and ultimately graduate after mastering the modules.

“There was a lot of good, but we realized some issues,” Moore said. “The greenhouse is a controlled environment. The program wasn’t personalized to each person’s interests, preferences and abilities (and) it lacked inclusivity.”

NOW: Moore said they now use a customized, holistic approach to support individuals with disabilities in their career journey. Job seekers work one on one with an employment specialist while the greenhouse acts as a hub, a place to get to know the job seeker, and sometimes as an assessment site.

“Employment services are tailored to the job seeker and the path they take is customized based on their goals,” she said. “We focus on skills, not deficits. This approach allows the job seeker to discover and explore possible opportunities before just jumping in and allows an employer to examine its specific workforce needs and fulfill those needs with an employee’s specific skills.”

And they are finding improved employment outcomes.

“People with disabilities are eager to work and contribute to their community,” Moore said. “(They) are dedicated, reliable, productive employees who add value to the workforce. Businesses are jumping on board.”

Moore said they have grown to serve a five-county area and have expanded funding partnerships to provide employment services to a broader range of job seekers with disabilities.

They currently have 12 individuals receiving employment services.

“The criteria to qualify for services is less stringent than other avenues,” she said. “If you want to work but have a mental or physical disability that keeps you from finding, keeping or advancing in a job, we may be able to help you.”

NEW: This summer, Lettuce Dream is hosting a six-week work experience program for students entering their final year of high school. Students will get paid a competitive wage working as a greenhouse assistant for 20 hours per week.

“It is a great opportunity for students who have no prior formal work experience,” Moore said.

Greenhouses

Lettuce Dream’s two hydroponic greenhouses primarily grow butterhead lettuce but also romaine, mini romaine, green oak, basil and cilantro.

Moore said they are currently harvesting about 800 pounds of lettuce each week.

Approximately 25 percent is sold locally in Maryville at Hy-Vee and to Aramark Northwest, Simply Siam, William Coy’s and St. Gregory’s School, and in Albany at Hy-Vee and to Mosaic Medical Center, Poppa’s Family Restaurant and Girratono Meat Co.

The remaining 75 percent is distributed to numerous Kansas City metro retail locations with any excess donated to local service organizations and food banks.

Adding Value

Moore said Lettuce Dream is adding value to Nodaway County in many ways.

“We are energizing local food systems through hydroponics to provide sustainable, nutritious produce year-round.

“We are growing individual potential through our employment services and helping people find real jobs for competitive wages.

“We are helping local businesses find qualified candidates that can fill their unmet business needs.

“We are strengthening our local economy and fostering a stronger sense of community.

“We are growing resources for employers and families so that they can see the benefits and feel more comfortable with inclusion in the workforce.

“We are growing opportunities for community members to engage in meaningful volunteer work.

“We are providing university students the opportunity for real life experiences related to their practicum, internships and service hours.”

To inquire about volunteering, donating or employment services, call 660.224.2203, e-mail jenniemoore@lettucedream.org or stop by 1623 East Second in Maryville.

For more information, visit lettucedream.org or facebook.com/ lettucedreammaryville.