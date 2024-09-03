Members of the Leadership Maryville Cohort #37 put together their community service project at the Maryville Public Safety Facility on August 22. The group put together blessing bags for public safety to distribute as needed. The bags are care gifts that aim to provide essential items to individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The packages contain basic necessities such as toiletries, non-perishable food and clothing items that cater to the immediate needs of those living on the streets or in shelters. The group presented the bags to Officer Jeremy Ferris.