The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce is now recruiting and taking applications for Leadership Maryville, a program established in 1986 through a partnership with the University of Missouri Extension of Nodaway County.

The program was designed to nurture leadership skills of potential and current community leaders, while providing an awareness of community challenges and the opportunity to establish relationships with other community volunteers and leaders.

Leadership Maryville is a seven-month program, January through July. Sessions start with a full-day opening retreat, followed by 6 half day sessions covering topics such as local and state government, community diversity, education, economic development and small business, industry, agriculture, healthcare, emergency services and community organizations. The class will also complete a cohort community project.

To apply, interested individuals should complete the application linked to the chamber website maryvillechamber.com under Events, Leadership Maryville, Application. Please contact director@maryvillechamber.com with any questions. Applications are due December 12. The tuition for Leadership Maryville is $500, but reduced to $400 for those employed by a Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce member.