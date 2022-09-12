A meeting of the 911 consolidated emergency dispatch leadership which oversee the Northwest Regional Communication (NRC) center’s operations heard of a detailed salary potential plan September 6 in the Nodaway County Commission office.

Leaders from the Maryville City Council, city administration, Maryville Police Department, Nodaway County Ambulance as well as the leaders of the NRC and the county commissioners discussed the difficulty to maintain a personnel number to operate the center, round the clock, everyday. Presently there are seven full-time persons and five part-time individuals to man all shifts. There have been six resignations within the last 18 months; one individual moved to a police officer position. At various times of sickness and other absence, three police officers and a Maryville Fire Department lieutenant who are trained, have filled some shifts.

Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian presented to the group research which he, Lieutenant Mike Stolte, Jessica Rickabaugh, NRC communications supervisor, and Stacey Rucker, training supervisor, had prepared in a 23-page document concerning the pay scales that are currently being used for the dispatch personnel. The document which was submitted to City Manager Greg McDanel on August 8 explained in detail the issues of retaining dispatchers as well as attracting possible personnel at the current wage rates.

Through the research of the team, it was discovered the starting wage of $15.20 per hour ranked seventh compared to other towns such as Raytown, Wentzville, Gladstone and Hazelwood. This data came from the 2022 Missouri Municipal League salary survey. Of the 19 cities, the mean beginning salary was $17.81 and the top salary was $24.49. A larger sample of 21 cities, which were closer to the NRC starting pay rate such as Harrisonville, Kirksville, Belton and Blue Springs saw the NRC coming in at 16th with the mean starting salary at $16.04 and a top at $22.72.

The conclusion of the research findings and the recommendation of the research group was to have a two-tier salary system for the dispatchers. Newly hired 911 dispatchers would begin at $16.36 and after a six-month probationary time, they would move to the second tier at the $18.27 as a beginning range and continue up the 15 steps in that tier to a top wage of $24.72. Both the training supervisor and the dispatch supervisor would see increases to their wage also. These pay-per-hour increases equal $56,639. It was the recommendation of the research team to plan on a total increase of $95,648 for the budget of 2023 when taking into account cost of living increases planned for city employees and other benefits’ costs.

NRC began dispatching services for Worth County’s sheriff, ambulance and two rural fire departments as of June 1, which increased the revenue of the NRC to $54,000 per year.

It was determined to fulfill this plan, Nodaway County and the city of Maryville would need an additional $47,824 each for personnel. McDanel suggested to the commission to utilize ARPA dollars to increase the contribution to the operations of the NRC.

After much deliberation, the county commissioners agreed to the plan later during the commission’s Tuesday meeting. Maryville City Council will have the plan on the September 12 meeting agenda.