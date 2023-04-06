Lawrence Joseph Ginther, 91, Stanberry, died Saturday, April 1, 2023, at a Stanberry, nursing home.

He was born December 9, 1931, in Clyde, to Edward and Marie Steinhauser Ginther.

On May 7, 1955, he married Viola Meyer at the Conception Abbey Basilica, Conception. She preceded him in death June 2, 2020.

Mr. Ginther was a farmer and had worked at Summa Implement for 20 years.

Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, April 5 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Stanberry. Burial with military rites was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

