Larry L. “Rowdy” Yates, 80, Burlington Jct, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born June 27, 1940, in Maryville, to Leland Ralph and Letha Malissa Barr Yates. He graduated from the Burlington Jct. high school in 1958 and had attended the University of Missouri/Columbia.

Funeral services were Wednesday, June 16 at the United Methodist Church, Burlington Jct. Burial was in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

