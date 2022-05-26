Larry Wayne McKinney, 72, Maryville, passed from this life at home on May 21, 2022, with family at his side.

Born on June 7, 1949, in Maryville, his parents Wilbur D. and Esther M. Archer McKinney. He lived most all his life in the area.

His parents preceded him in death, also his brother, Ralph D. McKinney, and his sister, Erma Damewood.

In 1968, he married Barbara Carr Cochran and they had two children. They later divorced. He married Rhonda Zook McKinney in 1977.

Larry had worked at the Powell Ranch, for Dr. Hooker, DVM, the Maitland Lumber Yard, then at Energizer Battery for 35 years, later for a condo association in St. Joseph for five years, and recently for Maryville Properties for seven years.

Funeral services were 5 pm, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, Maryville. The family received friends for one hour prior to the services at Calvary Chapel.

Larry’s body was cremated after the service. His cremains will be buried later in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland.

Services were under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Chapel building fund.

Thank you to all the friends who sent cards, brought food, flowers or just took time out of their day to stop by and check on him. Our family appreciates you all more than you know.