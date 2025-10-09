Larry Dean Poppa, 79, Bedford, IA, died Saturday, September 27, 2025, at his home.

He was born September 14, 1946, to Harold Sr. and Mabel Carmichael Poppa in Maryville. He grew up in Maryville.

On August 30, 2013, he married Heidi Meek Poppa in Bedford, IA.

Mr. Poppa spent most of his life driving a semi-truck across the United States and later enjoyed woodworking.

Memorial services were held Thursday, October 2 at the First Baptist Church in Bedford.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established in Larry’s honor.

Online condolences may be shared at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford.