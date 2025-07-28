Larry Lager, 79, Conception Jct, died Monday, July 21, 2025, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born July 23, 1945, to Lawrence B. and Beatrice D. Wiederholt Lager, Sr. in Maryville. He was a graduate of Jefferson C-123 High School.

On February 24, 1968, he married Patty A. O’Day in Maryville.

Mr. Lager was a lifelong farmer. He served in the Army National Guard for six years.

He was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #464.

Rosary will be at 6 pm, Friday, July 25 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends following the Rosary from 6:30 to 8 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, July 26 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials may be made to St. Columba Cemetery.

