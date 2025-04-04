Larry Earl Jones, 79, Maryville, died Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born May 19, 1945, to Earl H. and Wanda L. Tabor Jones in Hamburg, IA. He was a 1964 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Jones served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked for Northwest Missouri State University for 18 years and Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing for 17 years, retiring in 2018.

Funeral service will be at 11 am, Saturday, April 5 at Price Funeral Home with burial following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion in Maryville, or your favorite veterans organization.

