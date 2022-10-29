Larry Cady, 82, of Maryville, passed away from complications of dementia on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Parkdale Manor, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on September 8, 1940 in Port Allegany, PA to Lee and Thelma (Daley) Cady. After graduating high school in 1958 he enlisted in the US Air Force and was stationed primarily at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida. He was also a Navy Seabee.

After discharge from the Air Force in 1966, Larry moved to Maryville, where he was hired at Turner Construction as a driver. He stayed with Turner until he left in the 1980s to work for Northwest Missouri State University as a truck and bus driver. After retiring from Northwest in 2002, he drove for Heartland Trailways.

Larry was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church, Hopkins American Legion Post #320, Maryville Elks Lodge #760. He umpired at all age and talent levels for 30 years, and loved farming and hunting. He served on many boards through the years including president of the bowling league, president of the Nodaway County Senior Center, Northwest Missouri Regional Credit Union and the Maryville Zoning Committee.

On October 25, 1985 Larry married Vicki L. Parker, of Maryville, who lovingly cared for Larry during their 37 years of marriage.

Mr. Cady has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service is scheduled for 1 pm, Friday, October 28 at Price Funeral Home. Larry will be buried in Miriam Cemetery, in Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, October 27 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in care of Laura Street Baptist Church.

