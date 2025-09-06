Larry B. Apple, 80, Maryville, died Monday, September 1, 2025.

He was born March 13, 1945, to Welby Marvel Jr. and Phyllis Jean Westerlund Apple in Red Oak, IA. He was a 1963 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, IA and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On July 23, 1966, he married Joan Gillespie, in Des Moines.

Mr. Apple served in the United States Air Force. He worked mainly in the sales field and was a realtor for many years.

He was a member of the Missouri Realtors Association, serving as the president in 2003 and was honored as Missouri Realtor of the Year in 2010. He served on multiple boards including Tau Kappa Epsilon, Ten Squared Men and Northwest Missouri Board of Realtors.

He earned his fifth degree black belt in Hapkido at the age of 65. He enjoyed mentoring others through Missouri Business Week and being a Hapkido instructor.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, Monday, September 8, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and a reception will be held following the burial at Something Borrowed Event Space.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society or Mosaic Hospice of Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.