Marvin Lager, 67, Maryville has donated over 100 units of blood and is looking forward to donating at the Maryville Community Blood Drive, Monday, August 1 or Tuesday, August 2.

Lager, who is retired, started giving blood in 1976 or 77 when a fellow worker who always donated blood asked him to go. Lager worked as a mechanic at United Electric for 33 years. He also ran the road grader for Polk Township before the mechanic’s job. Lager has lived in Nodaway County his whole life.

“I try to go each time there is a blood drive at one of the churches,” he said. “There is always a need for blood. It makes me feel better after I give blood.

“It’s good for the community, good for everybody,” Lager said. “I’ll give blood as long as I’m able to.”

The Maryville Community Blood Drive is from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday, August 1 and 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, August 2 at the First Baptist Church gym, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville. Donors will receive a Together Royal T-shirt. The Maryville drive is also participating in the ”Pint for a pint” where local breweries donate.

The blood drive is through the Community Blood Center. Donors can make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org/group and using group code: BL or calling 877.468.6844. For additional details contact Evie Church at 660.541.4257 or echurch39@gmail.com. For medical eligibility questions, call 800.688.0900.