On Monday, September 1, a broad coalition of labor, community and social justice groups will hold events in all 50 states aimed at stopping the billionaire takeover of the country, the rampant corruption of the Trump administration, and the mass disappearance/deportation of immigrants.

Protesters will hold peaceful rallies in Maryville, Chillicothe and St. Joseph that day. Northwest Missouri protestors have been rallying against the Trump for months–as a part of national mobilizations at April’s “Hands Off,” on “May Day,” at “No Kings” in June, and at “Good Trouble Lives On” in July.

In Maryville, “#SolidaritySeptember Labor Day” rally goers will stand with labor against the Trump regime with their protest signs on the public sidewalks from 6 to 7:30 pm, at the intersection of Wal-Mart Drive and South Main. Ron Petersen, former IBEW union member and Vietnam combat veteran, will be at the rally in Maryville, which is his sixth in-person protest since Trump took over the country.

“I gave an oath to protect the Constitution in April 1968 to defend the Constitution, the entire Constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. Americans will never agree on every issue, but we should be able to agree that people need to make a living wage, work in safe working environments, be entitled to affordable health care and to retire with dignity,” Petersen said.

Details with updated information and optional signup for the Maryville rally are at mobilize.us/mayday/event/ 825351/.

The rallies in Chillicothe and St. Joseph will be from 10 to 11:30 am. In Chillicothe, the rally will gather on the public sidewalk in front of the Southern Bank on Washington Street while in St. Joseph, the rally will be at the Belt and Frederick intersection.

“This cruel war on working people has morphed into a nightmare police state–especially for dark-skinned people and the homeless. On Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, ﬁghting for public schools over private proﬁts, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics and especially for the rights of all of us in this country to equality and justice,” said Dr. Jane Frick, Persisterhood – St. Joseph, facilitator.