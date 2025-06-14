LD Young, 88, Maryville died on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at the Maryville Living Center.

Logan Douglas Young, III was born on July 25, 1936 to Byron and Mary Louise (Lowe) Young in Quitman.

He was a 1954 graduate Quitman High School and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University where he received his master’s degree in education. He was a biology teacher, basketball coach and farmer. He was a Sig Tau, played basketball for Northwest and was on the first baseball team at Northwest.

He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, where he received Elk of the Year award in 2020 and 2021 and he was also in charge of the Elks Hoop Shoot, a member of Skidmore Lions Club and Moila Shrine Temple.

He married Laura J. Bower on September 21, 1957 in Albany.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, June 17 at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, June 18 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or to the Elks Lodge.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.