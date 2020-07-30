Kyle E. Lager, 38, Maryville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Kansas City.

He was born October 14, 1981, in Maryville, to Marvin and Connie Dougherty Lager. He was a graduate of Maryville High School in 2000.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 31 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial is in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, July 30 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 pm.

Memorials can be made in care of Marvin Lager for Kyle’s children’s education fund.

