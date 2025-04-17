Kurby Ryan Wilmes, 49, Maryville, died Monday, April 14, 2025.
He was born on September 15, 1975, to Phillip Michael Wilmes and Karen Jean Wilmes in Maryville. He was a graduate of North Nodaway High School. He spent his entire life in Nodaway County.
Mr. Wilmes worked at Kawasaki in Maryville, for 28 years, where he retired as a supervisor in the die casting and machining department.
A memorial was held Thursday, April 17 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.
Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.
