The Maryville Knights of Columbus #1339 hosted its annual youth basketball tournament on January 19 for fifth and sixth grade boys and girls at the Maryville Community Center.

Nine girls teams and seven boys teams participated in this year’s event and 95 percent of the officials were all local volunteers. The concession stand was run by volunteers from the Knights of Columbus.

The girls winners were: first, Maryville, coached by Jeremy Price; second, West Nodaway, coached by Denny Fast; and third, Sizzle, coached by Bryan Grow and JR Kurz.

The boys winners were: first, St. Gregory’s, coached by Brian Vierthaler and Chris Stiens; second, Bearcats, coached by Jeremy Brady and Dan Walter; and third, Lenox, coached by Kim Morris.