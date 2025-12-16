By Kathryn Rice

This Christmas season, the Nodaway News Leader is featuring local restaurants, with the owners sharing Christmas memories, tips and a recipe that can be made by readers at home.

These restaurants are some of the advertisers who have sponsored the NNL’s monthly church directory.

Our second article is from Misty Shipley, manager of Kiss My Grits Kafe in Burlington Jct.

• “The Christmas season brings out the best in people. Everyone slows down just a little, smiles a little more, and fills the diner with that cozy, small-town warmth. I love seeing families come in from the cold and share a meal together; it makes the whole place feel like home.”

• “When it comes to large gatherings, just remember to keep it simple and enjoy the chaos that comes with bringing everyone together. Have everyone contribute by bringing their favorite dish and don’t sweat the small stuff. If the dinner rolls get burned and you set off the smoke alarm, it’ll just be a funny story to look back on next year.”

• “One of my favorite Christmas memories is being packed into my grandma’s house, surrounded by food, noise and love. It wasn’t fancy, but it felt like everyone belonged there and that’s how we try to make everyone feel here at our little restaurant: comfortable, welcome and well fed.”

• “Right before the holidays, things actually quiet down a little for us. Folks are traveling to see family, staying warm at home or saving their big meals for holiday gatherings. We still have our busy spurts, of course, but winter has a gentler rhythm compared to our summer rush.”

• “Kiss My Grits Kafe will be closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, so that our team can enjoy the holidays with their loved ones. We appreciate all our customers for understanding and supporting us the way they do, it means more than they know!”

“Don’t forget, on Thursday, December 18, we’re hosting our Monthly Birthday Special. So if your birthday is in December, your meal is free that day! We do this the last Thursday of every month unless there is a holiday, so be sure to come celebrate your birthday month with us!”

KMG Famous Peanut Butter Pie (No-Bake)

“This creamy no-bake peanut butter pie has become one of our most-requested desserts at Kiss My Grits Kafe; simple to make, rich, smooth and the kind of treat that disappears faster than you can set the table and our no sugar added version is requested even more than the original!”

Graham Cracker Crust

• 1¼ C. graham cracker crumbs (about 10 whole crackers)

• ½ C. melted butter

• ¼ C. granulated sugar

Peanut Butter Pie Filling

• 1 C. creamy peanut butter

• 8 oz. cream cheese, softened

• 1 C. powdered sugar

• 1 8 oz. container Cool Whip, thawed or

3 C. homemade whipped cream

Instructions:

1. Make the crust: In a mixing bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar until well combined. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Using the bottom of a measuring cup makes it easier to pack the crust tightly. Chill the crust in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or the freezer for 15 minutes before filling.

2. Make the filling: In a large bowl, beat together the peanut butter and softened cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and mix well. Gently fold in Cool Whip (or whipped cream) until fully incorporated.

3. Assemble the pie: Pour the filling into the chilled graham cracker crust and smooth the top. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight, before slicing. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

Notes: If using a 10-inch pie plate, double both the crust and filling for the perfect thickness. You can also crumble some extra graham crackers to sprinkle on top. If you’d like our no sugar added version of this, just use sugar free whip topping, no sugar added peanut butter and Swerve confectioners sugar for the filling and swap out the graham cracker crust for an almond flour or coconut flour crust.

“Happy Holidays, from all of us here at Kiss My Grits!”