Kirby Goslee, 74, Skidmore, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born December 26, 1947, in Maryville, to Carrol Quentin “Q” and Margaret Ailene Hammond Goslee. He attended grade school in Skidmore and graduated from Maryville High School in 1965. He received a full scholarship to play basketball for the University of Missouri.

Mr. Goslee was a member of the Army National Guard’s 129th Field Artillery in Maryville.

He grew up on the family farm in Skidmore and helped his dad with the farm all of his adult life. He also worked for Union Carbide Battery Manufacturing.

Mr. Goslee’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. The family invites friends to gather at 2 pm, Sunday, May 1 at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.