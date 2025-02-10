Kevin John Welch, 58, Parnell, died Wednesday, January 29, 2025, just shy of his 59th birthday.

He was born February 1, 1966, in Maryville, to Sylvester and Betty Welch. He was a lifelong resident of Parnell, where he was a graduate of Northeast Nodaway High School.

Mr. Welch dedicated 25 years of his professional life as a prison guard with the State of Missouri Corrections in Maryville. After retiring, he continued to work for Robbins Lightning and pursued his passion for farming.

An Eagle Scout himself, he was actively involved in the Boy Scouts when his sons were young, guiding them through their own scouting journeys.

A funeral memorial Mass was held Tuesday, February 4 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Parnell.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Parnell.

