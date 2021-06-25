Kenny McMillen, 92, Maryville, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born February 11, 1929, in Maryville to Weber and Blanche Pierpoint McMillen.

On November 5, 1950, he married Shirley L. Bailey in Maryville. She preceded him in death March 14, 2020.

Private family services were held Wednesday, June 23 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

