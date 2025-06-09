Kenneth Wayne Bray, 75, Burlington Jct, died Thursday, May 29, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born March 21, 1950, to Franklin and Wilma Bray Minor in St. Louis.

On December 20, 1991, he married Carla Catherine Hinkley.

Mr. Bray had worked for the Maryville Treatment Center until his retirement.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, June 7 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.