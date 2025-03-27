At the March 18 Nodaway County Health Board meeting, Mark Kempf, Maryville, was sworn in to finish the term of the late Marlin Kinman which ends April 2026.

The board of trustees elected officers. They are Chris Turpin, chairperson; Mike Rosenbohm, vice-chairperson; Jayne Vest, secretary; Bridget Kenny, treasurer; and Mark Kempf, trustee.

In February, there were 40 COVID cases, one COVID death, 150 cases of influenza A, one influenza A death and seven influenza B cases.

Administrator Tom Patterson is looking at revamping the health center website. He’s looking at utilizing the Public Health Infrastructure Grant contract to pay for it.

“Flu, COVID and other respiratory disease levels are low,” Patterson said. “We have started into the school immunization clinics this spring.”

Patterson is looking at putting an automatic opening door on the front of the building or replacing some of the fluorescent light fixtures with LED.

“Both were on project wish lists with contracts, but with the tightening of approvals last fall we will want to look at these one at a time and possibly scale back the scope of work,” Patterson said.