This week, KCP&L and Westar Energy will launch a customer education campaign to introduce the companies’ new brand name, Evergy.

The campaign highlights the utility’s continued focus on the communities it serves.

“While our name has changed, our character has not. We remain committed to stabilizing prices for our customers and remaining deeply involved in the communities we serve,” Terry Bassham, Evergy’s president and chief executive officer, said. “Operating under the same name across our communities in Kansas and Missouri helps solidify that we are one company ready to meet the region’s energy needs and bring innovative programs to our customers.”

Westar and KCP&L merged in June 2018 to form the parent company, Evergy. The new company delayed changing its name for customers to minimize confusion. Televisions spots, billboards and other advertisements introducing Evergy feature employees and communities the company serves in Kansas and Missouri. Initially, ads will let customers know the name change is coming. Advertisements will also communicate when the name change becomes effective in October.

“Our service and product touch everyone in the communities we serve. When they see Evergy on trucks, in the news and in their mailbox, we want them to recognize their local energy provider,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy’s chief customer officer, said.

Today customers can still reach both companies at their respective phone numbers and websites. Outage reporting, bill payment and other business functions for customers have not changed. When the rebrand is complete in October, web customers will be redirected to evergy.com and bills and other correspondence will be mailed with the Evergy logo. In the coming weeks, customers will receive information about the name change a variety of ways, including advertisements, direct mail, email and inserts in their billing statements.